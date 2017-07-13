Countdown on to Airlie Race Week

ON SHORE: The end to another day on the water at the 2016 Race Week.

THE Whitsunday Sailing Club is putting the final touches to its signature event, the Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing, due to set sail on August 10.

The regatta is offering a new experience for spectators who can now board a luxury 48 foot Leopard catamaran and view the racing afloat, rather than from ashore.

For details and to book, look for the "on water” tab on the race week website.

The Festival Fun Run, on Saturday, August 12, will be staged by the Airlie Beach Running Club and proudly supported by WSC.

The challenge is to walk, jog or run the single mile, or as many miles as you choose in the one hour time limit.

For every mile you achieve, Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing will donate $1 to A Mile in Their Shoes, which raises awareness about youth suicide.

A Long Lunch on the Lawn at WSC made its debut in 2016. It proved so successful it is on again, but this time on a larger scale due to demand.

Set down for Saturday, August 12 from noon, diners will partake of an exquisite French inspired six course menu.

Book now via the race week website under the "on shore” tab as it is sure to sell out quickly.

Returning also are the popular food stalls operated by a range of local caterers to keep hungry competitors and guests satisfied after each day of racing in the magical Whitsundays.

On Friday night, Off Da Railz will get the event pumping with their brand of old, new, reggae, soul and everything in between.

Lloyd Saunders will follow on Saturday night.

Heavily influenced by the likes of Jack Johnson, John Butler and Xavier Rudd, the singer/ songwriter will entertain with his smooth-flowing melodies.

Finally, entries close at midnight on August 3.