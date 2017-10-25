Countdown to the Festival of Music

AIRLIE Beach will "literally come alive to the sound of music” in just over two weeks from today.

With 74 bands to feature across 18 venues in the Whitsundays for the Airlie Festival of Music, including headliners such as Shannon Noll and Leo Sayer, this will be an event the entire community can get behind.

This is the view of event founder Gavin Butlin.

"The whole idea was to bring the entire town together - not half a town or a paddock,” he said.

However, Mr Butlin said the mammoth task of putting together the biggest festival of the year couldn't be done alone.

"We've got people that come into Airlie to hang out in the main street because it's such a good vibe down there,” he said.

"That's great for local businesses but it's not so good for the longevity of the festival - so if we want to keep it going we've got to start changing the structure.”

So what is they key to overcoming this challenge?

Mr Butlin said incentivising businesses to sponsor one of the 18 festival venues would go a long way.

For a tax deductible fee of $2500 plus GST, sponsors would have the added benefit of either two complimentary VIP festival tickets valued at $1000 each, or eight general admission passes, valued at $260 each.

They would also have their signage displayed at their sponsor venue, and a $100 food and drink voucher to spend at their nominated venue.

But with sponsorships closing at the end of this week, time is running out.

Festival co-ordinator Ellie Hanlon called on local businesses to get behind one of Airlie's largest annual events.

"It's a great way for business owners to get tickets - for either themselves or their staff, as an early Christmas party or a thank you for the end of the year,” she said.

The Airlie Treehouse will be one of 18 Festival of Music venues. Andrew Pattinson VAMPP

Treehouse owner Paul Burfitt runs one of the 18 venues that will host the festival, and said the town was set for a massive economic boost.

"We know we always see a spike in business when a cruise ship comes to town,” he said.

"The festival is the equivalent of about five cruise ships in three days - and that can only be good for the town.”

Music at festival venues will run prior to the main stage schedule, from 10am to 3pm on Friday and Saturday and 10am to 1pm on Sunday.

The main acts will headline at the Whitsunday Sailing Club big top tent, with other venues spread out to include Beaches, Anchor Bar, KC's, Denman Cellars, Tree House Cafe, Sorrento Restaurant and Bar, La Marina, Hogs Breath, Mantra Club Croc, Airlie Beach Shed Bar, Fish D'vine Rum Bar, Capers, Cactus Jacks, Cafe One 3, Boaty's, Mika and Magnums.

Anchor Bar is set to go off as the Airlie Beach Festival of Music nears. Andrew Pattinson VAMPP

The full schedule of music across all venues can be seen here.

For more information on how to sponsor a venue, call 0408 062 816.

.