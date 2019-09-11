Menu
Mushroom Valley offers a unique blend of music, workshops, activities, performance art, market stalls and mouth-watering food.
Whats On

Countdown's on to boutique bush doof, Musroom Valley

Georgia Simpson
by
11th Sep 2019 5:30 AM
MAGIC does exist in the world and a little slice of it can be found once a year at Mushroom Valley.

In about three weeks, 2000 people will descend on the music, arts and culture mecca that dishes up workshops, market stalls and mouth-watering food.

Founder Ben Irving said the festival, in it's eight year, offered people the chance to escape from the pressures in their day to day lives.

"People can connect with like-minded people in a safe and truly awe-inspiring natural environment, set in a beautiful location under the clear blue spring sky,” Irving said.

The boutique bush doof is truly unique, and Irving said punters were guaranteed something new and exciting each year.

A string of domestic and international acts are set to whip crowds into a frenzy, including Byron Bay rave queen April Kerry and Mood Swing and Chevy Bass, who have graced the stage at the world-renowned Burning Man.

Also on the decks will be the festival lord himself, Ben Irving aka smiGGle when he's on stage.

As always, Irving is excited to see all the performers, but you will most likely find the founder on the d-floor during South African producer Rinkadink's set, and checking out Townsville's Hood Rich.

Revellers will be donning disguises on the Saturday night, as a Labrynith-inspired Mushroom Masquerade Ball takes place.

Irving said last year's festival was a sellout and people had to be turned away at the gate for the first time since the event began in 2012.

The festival is on from October 4-6 near Cathu State Forrest. Final pre-sale tickets are available, you can purchase them here.

Tickets are also available at Goodness Gracious and Nomads in Airlie Beach as well as Hempified and Soul Foods in Mackay.　

Patrons under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian, and attendees are reminded there is strictly no glass to be on the festival site.

"We are very passionate about reducing our impact by recycling, composting and educating people on the Leave No Trace concept,” Irving said.

"We are continually trying to improve and come up with more ways to reduce our waste and our impact on this beautiful land.”

Whitsunday Times

