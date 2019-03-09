Counting kindness on Tour de Cure

Shona Russell and Janelle 'Woody' Eastwood presenting Paul Squires and Kim Padroth from the Whitsunday Doctors Service with a framed Tour de Cure jersey.

JANELLE 'Woody' Eastwood and Shona Russell are fighting cancer one turn of the wheel at a time.

For the past four years these Whitsunday women have ridden thousands of kilometres on Australia's national Tour de Cure.

Every year they do it with the help of the Whitsundays community and on Friday they formally recognised one of their greatest supporters who has been on the scene since the start.

Few people know more about cancer than Doctor Paul Squires.

By day the Whitsunday Doctors Service practitioner treats patients suffering from the disease that also affects his wife Denise.

Donating to the Tour de Cure and sponsoring Shona and Woody's fundraising efforts has always been a 'no-brainer' for the Squires'.

"It's the hope of the future,” Dr Squires said.

"The more research is being done the more the disease is being chipped away at and ultimately there will be a good outcome for most cancer sufferers.”

Presenting Dr Squires with a framed Tour de Cure jersey to be proudly displayed at the surgery in Airlie Beach, was a poignant moment for Woody and Shona and the Whitsundays' role in the Tour de Cure.

"Paul and Denise are very modest - they don't like to be made a fuss of but they've supported us for all these years without any accolade at all,” Shona said.

"For us it was important for them to be recognised as a couple who have really got behind fighting this disease, albeit just quietly in the background, and I think people need to know that.”

For Woody this was one of the reasons the duo has signed up for the gruelling ride once again.

"We see what Denise goes through every day and we think, 'well, if we just have to ride our bikes that's a piece of cake really',” she said.

Woody and Shona will ride 1400 kilometres from Sydney to Geelong on the 2019 Signature Tour from May 3-11.

While it's not the longest distance they will have ridden to date, the up-hill climbs through the Snowy Mountains in winter will make it one of their toughest yet.

Determined to once again fly the Whitsundays flag as a community of outstanding generosity, the ladies are ramping up fundraising efforts with the aim of arriving in Sydney clutching a cheque.

Raffle tickets are now on sale for $5 per ticket, with fantastic prizes up for grabs.

First prize is $10,000 cash donated by Woody and Shona's businesses Whitsunday Ocean Services and R&S Russell Family; second prize is a five-night bareboat holiday, valued at $7000 and donated by long-time supporters Charter Yachts Australia; and third prize is a weekend getaway at Long Island's Palm Bay Resort.

The ladies have also been making recycled 'WOOSH bags' from quality marine fabrics and stitching, available for just $20 each or two for $35.

WOOSH bags and raffle tickets can be bought by contacting Woody on 0409 461 371 or Shona on 0419 439 919, as well as via the 'Shona and Woody - TOUR De CURE' Facebook page.

Donations can be made direct to BSB 084501, account number 242447470.

A public event is also in the works.

"We've got a few ideas in mind so watch this space,” Woody said.

For more information visit Facebook.com/woodyandshona.