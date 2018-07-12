Country calling for Connor Spence

Proserpine's four players in the CQ Under-16 team and Connor Spence (second from right) who was selected in the Country side.

PROSERPINE talent Connor Spence will grace Suncorp Stadium tomorrow night following his selection in the Queensland Country Under-16 team.

Spence has been named as the reserve scrum-half for the Country v City clash, a curtain-raiser to the Super Rugby clash between the Reds and Sunwolves.

He earned selection in the Country line-up after impressing for Central Queensland Bushrangers at the recent Junior State Championships in Brisbane.

Spence's father Craig said his son was among five junior Whitsunday Raiders to feature in the Bushrangers side at the tournament.

"Connor, Jye Hawkins, Jesse Reichelt and Lachlan Skead were the Raiders who made the CQ Under-16 team and Troy Briskey played in the CQ Under-12 team,” he said.

The Central Queensland Under-16s representative side.

"All ages from Under-12 to Under-16 played exceptionally well across the three-day tournament, but unfortunately none came away with the title for their respective age groups.”

Spence was in a group of 15 Bushrangers players across the three age groups to earn Country selection.

Prop Caleb Parish, back-rower Jack Kentwell, winger Patrick Mohr and interchange Caleb Noovao join Spence as Bushrangers in the Under-16 team.

Having played his first game in the Under-6 age group, Spence has blossomed into a promising teenage footballer.

Scrum half Connor Spence has been named in the Queensland Counrty side.

He is no stranger to the representative football scene having made the Junior Gold Cup squad earlier in his career.

The Under-13 and Under-14 Country sides take on their City cousins at Ballymore, and the Under-16 clash is being played at 5.45pm.

Earlier in the day, all Country players will attend the Reds Captain's Run.