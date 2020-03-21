Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.
Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81. Craig Warhurst
Music

Country music icon Kenny Rogers dead at 81

21st Mar 2020 4:49 PM

Country music icon Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.

A post to the musician's social media read: "The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25pm at the age of 81.

"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family."

In a career that spanned more than six decades, Rogers left an "indelible mark on the history of American music", his family said.

Chart-topping hits like "The Gambler," "Lady," "Islands In The Stream," "Lucille," "She Believes In Me," and "Through the Years" are just a handful of his songs that "inspired generations of artists and fans alike".

Rogers was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time Grammy Award-winner and recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

 

country music kenny rogers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        You don’t have to leave the house to shop local

        premium_icon You don’t have to leave the house to shop local

        News Take a look at how you can support small businesses in the midst of coronavirus and self quarantine.

        Candidates banned from polling places

        premium_icon Candidates banned from polling places

        News Despite extended early voting hours, the polls will be uncharacteristically...

        Band set to live-stream concerts to help isolated people

        premium_icon Band set to live-stream concerts to help isolated people

        Music As COVID-19 impacts the live music industry, one band has gone digital

        Virus threatens to cancel Whitsunday agricultural shows

        premium_icon Virus threatens to cancel Whitsunday agricultural shows

        News As ag shows across the country postpone or cancel, the COVID-19 pandemic threatens...