Country music legend on show

AUSTRALIAN country music superstar James Blundell will serenade Proserpine on Thursday, April 19, from 11am.

He's been acknowledged by many as the act that single-handedly shaped modern Australian country music by infusing his influences of John Mellencamp, The Band and The Angels with the storytelling ethos of Slim Dusty.

Blundell's lyrical insight, sharp wit and empathy for the average working man, combined with his good looks and country charm, ensured there was no stopping his success across all ages and backgrounds.

In 1992, James found mainstream success thanks to the smash hit single, Way Out West, with former Australian Crawl front man, James Reyne.

The song debuted at number 28 on the ARIA charts before peaking at number two a month later.

James was the first young Australian country act to sign a major record label deal in Nashville.

His list of awards and honours is extensive.

And in 2012, he was announced as the Country Music Channel Hall of Fame inaugural inductee.

Last year marked Blundell's 30th anniversary in music and saw the launch of his 14th album, Campfire.

A tribute album to Blundell's music career, 30 Years of Pride, was also released with a collection of his songs interpreted by country music friends including Adam Brand, Tania Kernaghan, Brewn, Bec Lavelle and others.

On his 2018 tour, his first stop in Queensland was at Tewantin Noosa RSL and will land in Proserpine before heading to Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre the next day.

For more information and tickets call 4945 2312.

COUNTRY STAR

WHAT:James Blundell tour

WHEN: April 19, 11am

WHERE: Proserpine RSL

COST: $15 tickets