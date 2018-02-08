Menu
Country music legend still calls Prossie home

PROSSIE BOY: Lindsay Waddington with wife Reegan and daughters Maddison Charli on the Golden Guitars red carpet.
Jessica Lamb
by

IT TOOK something like music to drag Lindsay Waddington away from Proserpine, and "it just hasn't brought (him) back yet.”

The born and bred Proserpine talent has made an international career out of making music; but the country music legend still calls Proserpine home.

Recently taking his eighth 'Queensland Musician of the Year' at the GMMAs in Tamworth; Lindsay adds it to his never ending list of accolades which includes a golden guitar and producing 110 album from his Gold-Coast based record label 'Kross Kut Records'.

The former Valleys cricketer is only the second person in the world to do that many albums with a single producer.

Lindsay Waddington with his eighth 'Queensland Musician of the Year' award at the GMMAs in Tamworth recently.
At the tender age of 10, Lindsay started playing at the Palace Hotel every Friday and Saturday, graduating to his first paid gig at 13 at the Buffalo Hall in a band. At 15, Lindsay left school, his parents' cane farm and hit the road to travel Australia with the Brian Young Show - later going on to tour with Kasey Chambers and Beccy Cole.

And the rest is history, Lindsay married the daughter of his band's bass player (who he played with for 17 years), started his own record business and continued to perform and produce award winning music all over the world.

"I think if you ask my old school teachers - I was a smarta-- - they would say I was always destined to be a comedian or in the entertainment industry,” Lindsay laughed.

"Coming from Prossie, it means you hit the world stage with morals.

"I have to admit - I loved my time there, I wouldn't have wanted to grow up anywhere else even though I left young.”

Whitsunday Times

