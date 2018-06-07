Country star back at Airlie Music Fest by popular demand

FUNKY ACT: Electrik Lemonade will join Kasey Chambers at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music in November.

Country music fans, brace yourselves. Kasey Chambers is returning to the Whitsundays for the Airlie Beach Festival of Music in November.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder Gavin 'Butto' Butlin said Kasey was "the only major headline act we've ever asked back” and this year he revealed a special twist.

The country star will appear on the 2018 line-up, along with her father Bill on Friday, November 9, but will also perform with the Hillbilly Goats for the kids on Saturday morning.

For Kasey it's exciting to return to an event she has an established connection with.

"My Dad has played it many times since and it's one of our favourite festivals to play,” she said.

"I really loved the relaxed, laid back vibe of the festival when we played last time. It felt like a real music lovers crowd.”

Alongside Kasey on the festival's third line-up announcement for 2018 is iconic Australian rock band The Ted Mulry Gang.

The Ted Mulry Gang catapulted to fame as the first Australian artists to knock Abba from the number one spot in 1975..

Another legend set to be honoured at the event is Phil Emmanuel.

"Phil had a special band put together for the festival so we're going to bring them up and have some special guest artists play with them in a fitting tribute to our friend,” Mr Butlin said.

Last but not least of the latest main stage acts to be announced, Electrik Lemonade are looking forward to whipping up the crowd.

Mr Butlin said the line-up announcements weren't over yet.

"We're in negotiations with one of Australia's top pop divas so stay tuned,” he said.

"I think this is one of our strongest line-ups yet. we've got more headline acts than ever across the whole three days.”

Festival tickets cost $255 for a three-day pass and are available via www.airliebeachfestivalofmusic.com.au or by phoning 0408 062 816.