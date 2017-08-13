Country star coming

24°
13th Aug 2017 3:48 PM
COUNTRY GIRL: Sara Storer plays the Maclean Bowling Club next Friday night, November 11.

SARA Storer is all about "giving regional Queenslanders a chance to dream”.

The female artist of the year at this year's Tamworth country music awards is on the road, hitting 12 towns across regional Queensland including a performance a the Proserpine RSL.

As if that is not exciting news on its own, Sara will be looking for locals with whom to sing a duet.

Here's how it works: Legends and Locals is an annual tour featuring a different Australian music legend each year.

This year the legend is supported by a Queensland support act, and invites locals to join the show for unique collaborations.

Sara has won a total of 21 Golden Guitar awards and is absolutely loved by Australians. In Proserpine she will share the stage with Little Mountain.

Tour co-ordinator Kate Schlick said Sara would bring something special to all her collaborations.

"And the fact that she's just won those music industry awards is incredible. The timing for us couldn't be better,” she said.

LOCALS AND LEGENDS

  • WHAT: Sara Storer
  • WHERE: The Prosperine RSL
  • WHEN: Friday, August 18, 8pm
  • COST: Adults $35, child $15
  • TICKETS: Call 4945 2312
Whitsunday Times

Topics:  country music proserpine rsl sara storer

