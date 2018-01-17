Country star loves the Whitsundays

GOOD VIVES: Country music sensation Michaela 'Micks' Cook has been in the Whitsundays shooting her new music video.

GOOD VIVES: Country music sensation Michaela 'Micks' Cook has been in the Whitsundays shooting her new music video.

A MUSIC video recorded in the Whitsundays by up and coming country music star Michaela Cook fondly known as Micks, in the wake of Cyclone Debbie has been nominated for an award at this year's Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Mick's song Everything Will be Alright's video has been nominated for best clip at this year's Australian Country Music People's Choice Awards.

The video clip amassed a over 250000 views in a week across social media channels.

The song was written and produced in collaboration with Tourism and Events Queensland, to shift the spotlight towards the beauty of the region.

Initially Ms Cooke was due to record a music video for another one of her songs within the region, but Cyclone Debbie came to town during the process and she felt inspired by "the Queensland spirit of mateship,” evident within the region to write Everything Will be Alright.

The video was filmed during July 2017 across a number of destinations within the region where the damage that the cyclone had caused was still evident.

"It was very confronting, billboards were completely over roads and yachts were still in the cliff faces at Shute Harbour,” Micks spoke of her experience in the region back in July.

Regardless of all this she said the region lived up to its name as the sunshine state, "it was fantastic to see Queensland shine and people smiling after facing such a tough time, the motto everything will be alright was very fitting.

The talented young country star said her fan base is mostly overseas due to Australia's limited country music scene and the song "allowed me to use my following to do the best I can for Queensland.

"People continue to ask me where I visited via social media, as they have since planned trips and want to check out some of the places the video was filmed.”

The talented 22 year old plans to visit Airlie Beach mid 2018 as part of her Australian tour.

Micks will be performing the song Everything Will be Alright at the Australian Country Music People's Choice Awards; part of the Tamworth Country Music Festival at the Tamworth Services club on Thursday, January 25.