Country star writes special verse for Grafton
Country legend John Williamson has penned three verses as his response to the terrorist attack in Christchurch.
Titled "What have you done to Grafton?", the verses have been shared from his Facebook more than 3000 times, and have attracted widespread praise from both local residents and other commenters.
The lyrics are below.
What have you done to Grafton, your beautiful bushy town?
Where flowers of Jacaranda are gently laying down.
Where Diggers were born and died so we could live in peace
What have you done to Grafton?
-------------
The answer to your menace, is not what you would dream
Flowers of love have blossomed. That's what the world has seen
What you're holding onto has no light, it's dark extreme
What is the mankind you in your mirror
What kind of world exists in your mind?
----------------
And what have you done to the Kiwis? Our Pacific family?
That peaceful place on earth that you shattered with your spree
You have chosen darkness and we wish it all on you
The Silver Fern won't comfort you, nor will the Kangaroo.