Couple celebrate their 70-year love story

CHRISTMAS Eve last year marked the 70th wedding anniversary for Betty and Arthur Dobe, who met during 1947 in Proserpine. Mr Dobe had just returned from WWII and Mrs Dobe was working as a maid at the Grand Central hotel.

The happy couple first locked eyes on one another at a football game where Mr Dobe said he was attracted to Mrs Dobe's good looks. They married 18 months later when Betty was 20 and Arthur 24.

Late last year, friends and family of the couple planned a surprise street party to celebrate the milestone. Mr Dobe said he had no idea what their loved ones had organised.

After living in Proserpine for more than 20 years, Mr Dobe left his job at the sugar mill before moving to Midge Point, where they have lived for 34 years. The street party was a pleasant surprise where everyone had a chin wag and a few beers, Mrs Dobe said.

"Jason Costigan (MP) even called in to congratulate us on the milestone,” she said.

Friend of the couple Mike Leyland who helped organise the surprise party said "Arthur is a legend in the area, everyone knows who he is”.

When asked what the secret to a long marriage was, Mr Dobe said mutual interests and the same sort of attractions were key to keeping the spark alive.

"We both love fishing, gardening, bowls and help each other out all the time,” he said.

Known as the platinum wedding anniversary, the pair opted not to exchange gifts as they agreed they already had everything they wanted; each other. Four children later the couple still have connections to Proserpine and the Whitsunday region with their children living in Bowen and Midge Point.