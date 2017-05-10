23°
News

Couple celebrates hearty moment in Airlie

Jacob Wilson | 10th May 2017 1:12 PM
HITCHED: Matthew and Rachel Post at the Heart of the Reef sign.
HITCHED: Matthew and Rachel Post at the Heart of the Reef sign. Andrew Pattinson VAMPP

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHAT better place to capture the emotion of a wedding day than the very heart of Airlie Beach.

Matthew and Rachel Post got married at Palm House, on May 6.

And the Gladstone couple couldn't think of a better spot than the Heart of the Reef sign in Airlie Beach to capture the essence of happiest day of their life.

"We have been to Airlie a few times while planning the wedding and every time we drove through the main street we always thought it would be good to get photos from there, we just loved it,” Mrs Post said.

She said other couples thinking about tying the knot in Airlie Beach could be confident of a world-class experience five weeks on from Cyclone Debbie.

"Within five weeks the main street has transformed from a disaster zone (to a place) you couldn't even tell a cyclone hit,” she said.

"Behind the scenes you can see that people are still trying to get things together, but it is still amazing.”

A love for the water inspired the couple's decision to get married in the Whitsundays.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach cyclone debbie heart of the reef main street wedding

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Cannons crush swim awards

Cannons crush swim awards

Cannonvale swimming club wraps season with championships and presentations.

Undefeated run continues for dominant Sea Eagles

KICKING GOALS: The Whitsunday Sea Eagles and Mackay City Hawks ladies clashed at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

Undefeated start to the season continues for Sea Eagles.

WFC on the hunt to get women involved

BACK IN IT: Michelle Wild (centre), in the ladies grand final last year, wants to see ladies soccer continue to grow.

Whitsunday ladies off to tough season start.

Mudcrabs no match for Whitsunday raid

SOLID START: The Whitsunday Raiders started their season with a win against the Bowen Mudcrabs on Saturday.

Whitsunday Raiders start season with a win.

Local Partners

Cannons crush swim awards

Cannonvale swimming club wraps season with championships and presentations.

Third SUP Challenge is off and paddling

AND THEY'RE OFF: Competitors in the Whitsunday SUP challenge set off in the first downwind race Nara Inlet.

Competitors set off for epic Whitsunday journey.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

FIRST came the thigh gap. That was quickly followed by the ab crack. Now there is a new celeb selfie craze from celebrities.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Making a billion doesn't mean you're a top notch film

UNDER OFFER -Country Dream Home - Acreage - Sheds

202 Maloney Road, Proserpine 4800

House 4 2 6 UNDER OFFER

This Stylish near new home is extremely spacious and well thought out. The unique design is ideal for growing families or the grand-children. This stylish home...

Large Bushland Hideaway - 195 acres

Koumala 4738

Residential Land 0 0 $159,000

195 acre lot just off the Bruce Highway south of Koumala & approximately 45 minutes to Mackay. Small areas of level to gently undulating cleared country at front.

Mackay Grazing 3660 Acres

22494 Peak Downs Highway, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 1 Formal Tender to...

- Rare offering of 3,660 acres over several freehold and leasehold titles on the Peak Downs Highway 35 minutes from Mackay City Gates. - Combination of cleared...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

RENOVATE &amp; REAP

4 Blackmur Street, Marian 4753

House 1 1 2 Auction onsite...

- Attention all Builders, Home Renovators and First Home buyers - Transform this modern 345 m2 dance studio into a large house and reap the rewards - Great bones ...

Lifestyle &amp; Location

12 Mowlam Street, Eimeo 4740

House 4 3 2 Auction

A wonderful lifestyle residence, with magic views to Brampton Island. This family home provides an exceptional retreat with impressive proportions and entertaining...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

6 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 $515,000

- Private oasis in a convenient location on the hill - Space created with 6m soaring ceilings, expansive windows and bi-fold doors to the screened entertainers...

A World Away from the Everyday - 2.5 acres of Natures Best

151 Gardiners Road, Habana 4740

House 3 1 6 $525,000

- This lush 2.5-acre block is situated in a quiet valley in highly sort after Habana - Capitalising on impressive panoramic views is this immaculate 3-bedroom...

Bring an offer owners motivated to sell.

15 Davy Avenue, Proserpine 4800

House 3 2 4 All Offers...

Driving into the Front driveway of 15 Davy Ave Proserpine, you can see the owners have put a lot of hard work into the grounds boasting 964m2 these grounds are...

Amazing Rural Views and a Little Glimpse of Ocean

19/39 Panoramic Drive, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 $215,000

Be quick to secure one of the last blocks in Stage 2 of Oceanview Estate. Lot 19 is a tranquil 2 acre block with power and good access that's ready to go...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Renters claim 'no one cares' after Debbie

DESTRUCTION: An aerial photo of Woodwark, near Airlie Beach, shows the full devastation of Cyclone Debbie.

Renters say they're feeling hard done by after Cyclone Debbie

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Agents warn of tough rental market

DAMAGE: Cyclone Debbie had a profound effect on some Whitsunday homes.

Rental market squeezed further by Cyclone Debbie.

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!