Couple celebrates hearty moment in Airlie

HITCHED: Matthew and Rachel Post at the Heart of the Reef sign.

WHAT better place to capture the emotion of a wedding day than the very heart of Airlie Beach.

Matthew and Rachel Post got married at Palm House, on May 6.

And the Gladstone couple couldn't think of a better spot than the Heart of the Reef sign in Airlie Beach to capture the essence of happiest day of their life.

"We have been to Airlie a few times while planning the wedding and every time we drove through the main street we always thought it would be good to get photos from there, we just loved it,” Mrs Post said.

She said other couples thinking about tying the knot in Airlie Beach could be confident of a world-class experience five weeks on from Cyclone Debbie.

"Within five weeks the main street has transformed from a disaster zone (to a place) you couldn't even tell a cyclone hit,” she said.

"Behind the scenes you can see that people are still trying to get things together, but it is still amazing.”

A love for the water inspired the couple's decision to get married in the Whitsundays.