FILE PHOTO: Rescue crews spent hours trying to lift the pair, and the dog, to safety. David Nielsen
Couple fall down steep cliff trying to rescue runaway dog

Ashley Carter
15th Jul 2019 7:18 AM
TWO people were rescued from the base of a cliff in the Sunshine Coast hinterland after they fell while trying to save their dog when it went over the edge.

Emergency services were called to the location off Landsborough Maleny Rd at Bald Knob at 5pm to reports a 19-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man had fallen between 50-80m down the cliff.

Queensland Ambulance Service Sunshine Coast acting senior operations supervisor Mark Fisher said the girl had gone over the lookout first to retrieve the dog, but slipped and fell.

The man also fell while trying to help the woman, but was uninjured.

"They'd gone to rescue a dog, which had gone over the edge," Mr Fisher said

"They did go down quite a long way, it was between 50-80m where they were located.

"The male was stuck and unable to move, and the female had neck and shoulder injuries."

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said technical rescue crews climbed down to the pair about 5.40pm.

Firefighters were at the scene for about three hours until the pair, and the dog, were lifted to safety on stretchers.

The 19-year-old woman suffered neck, shoulder and chest injuries and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The dog was uninjured and was left in the hands of its owners.

