Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have declared a crime scene after an elderly couple were found dead inside their home.
Police have declared a crime scene after an elderly couple were found dead inside their home.
Crime

Police investigate suspicious death of elderly couple

by Cormac Pearson
17th Dec 2020 7:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have declared a crime scene after an elderly couple were found dead inside a home in Brisbane's south.

Police were called to Ulinga Crescent in Parkinson at 3pm to conduct a welfare check.

They then found the man and woman dead inside what is believed to be their house.

Investigations into the suspicious deaths are under way and a crime scene has been declared at the home.

Originally published as Couple found dead in Brisbane southside home

crime death murder parkinson suspicious death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Show must go on: $50K boost for Bowen, Whitsunday shows

        Premium Content Show must go on: $50K boost for Bowen, Whitsunday shows

        Whats On Show societies have welcomed a cash boost to help support the beloved events.

        Mapped: Proposed Whitsunday mountain bike network revealed

        Premium Content Mapped: Proposed Whitsunday mountain bike network revealed

        Council News Almost 200km of new trails have been included in the detailed concept plan.

        Claims bridge ‘mess’ is blocking corridor to Bowen Basin

        Premium Content Claims bridge ‘mess’ is blocking corridor to Bowen Basin

        Business A Paget transport company says an old bridge on the Peak Downs Highway is stopping...

        PHOTOS: Mackay’s crucial role in Carmichael rail project

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Mackay’s crucial role in Carmichael rail project

        Business A special delivery has arrived at the Port of Mackay as work ramps up on the...