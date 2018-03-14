Menu
Couple has plans to loaf after bakery sale

GOOD BREAD:Retail Manager Lisa Taylor and Retail Assistant Nikki Rangeley at the Bumby's Whitsunday Plaza store.
tamera francis
by

AFTER 16 years in the baking game Whitsunday locals and owners of Brumby's Cannonvale Marja Lamper and Kevin Lamper are hanging up the oven gloves.

The husband and wife team established the store from scratch in 2005 and have been serving up fresh baked goods ever since with their three bakers and team of retail staff.

Previously Mrs Lamper was a nurse and the family lived in Western Australia up until a holiday to the region in 1997. They fell in love with the Whitsundays and relocated to the area in 1998.

Since then the Lampers have raised three children in the area and operated bakeries throughout the region.

Mrs Lamper said owning the business had allowed for the perfect work-life balance and she was so grateful for her loyal team.

"The staff are absolutely an asset to the store; we get positive feedback on a daily basis,” she said.

"It is an established store with a regular clientele”, the same friendly faces frequent the store, Mrs Lamper said.

Over the years the store has been in the top five performing franchises for the North Queensland area of about 25 stores.

"People from down south have said it is the best Brumby's they have ever seen,” Mrs Lamper said.

But it hasn't been all smooth sailing for the couple. Cyclone Debbie ravaged the store.

"It has been completely stripped out and refitted with the new look since the cyclone washed us out,” Mrs Lamper said.

The couple is selling the business to enjoy retirement and reap the rewards of hard work.

"We're ready to hang up the oven gloves and enjoy travelling,” Mrs Lamper said after actively being a part of their bakery for the past 13 years.

Whitsunday Times

