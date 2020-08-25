Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has a fractured jaw, eye socket and ribs and his wife has facial injuries after a neighbourhood dispute over loud music allegedly turned violent.
A man has a fractured jaw, eye socket and ribs and his wife has facial injuries after a neighbourhood dispute over loud music allegedly turned violent.
Crime

Couple suffer extreme injuries after assault

by Grace Mason
25th Aug 2020 4:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 60s has been left with a fractured jaw, eye socket and ribs and his wife with facial injuries after a neighbourhood dispute over loud music allegedly turned violent.

The couple allegedly went to a nearby house in their White Rock street about 2am on Saturday to request the music be turned down.

Police will allege a teenage boy walked out of the house and proceeded to bash them both.

Along with the fractures, the man also suffered lacerations to his face and arm, while the woman has facial swelling and bruising.

They were both treated on the scene by paramedics before being taken to Cairns Hospital for further treatment.

Detectives went to the residence on Monday afternoon where a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody.

He was charged with two counts of serious assault and is scheduled to appear in the Children's Court.

Originally published as Couple in 60s allegedly bashed by teen in neighbourhood dispute

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parking permit plan ‘too little too late’ for operators

        Premium Content Parking permit plan ‘too little too late’ for operators

        Council News A recommendation to cut permit prices by 25 per cent will come before council tomorrow.

        Season high: Two sugar mills record best throughput

        Premium Content Season high: Two sugar mills record best throughput

        Rural Dry weather allowed field conditions to improve considerably for harvesting...

        Pair will power 1200km to Airlie Beach on unlikely steed

        Premium Content Pair will power 1200km to Airlie Beach on unlikely steed

        Offbeat The trip will raise funds for men’s mental health and will take the Gold Coast...

        Senior police speak on haunting impacts of road trauma

        Premium Content Senior police speak on haunting impacts of road trauma

        News Superintendent Glenn Morris still remembers his first fatal crash after more than...