BAD ROMANCE: Couple kisses over lion they killed

Couple congratulate each other for killing a close-range animal with long-range technology.

Couple congratulate each other for killing a close-range animal with long-range technology.

A SHOCKING photo shows a sick trophy hunting couple kissing over the corpse of a lion they have just killed.

Darren and Carolyn Carter are seen smooching over the fallen beast on a so-called "canned hunt" experience in South Africa, reports The Sun.

Legelela Safaris - one of dozens of companies that targets Brit tourists with hunting packages - shared the photo on Facebook.

The firm wrote: "Hard work in the hot Kalahari sun...well done. A monster lion."

Despite their grim pose, the couple - who run a taxidermy business - describe themselves as "passionate conservationists", the Mirror reports.

Pictured with another lion on the account, the caption reads: "There is nothing like hunting the king of the jungle in the sands of the Kalahari.

"Well done to the happy huntress and the team..."

When asked about the horrifying snaps, Mr Carter, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, said: "We aren't interested in commenting on that at all. It's too political."

Experts say that the tragic lion was bred in captivity purely to be hunted by bloodthirsty tourists.

Linda Park, boss of Voice 4 Lions in South Africa, insists the white lion pictured was "definitely captive".

And Eduardo Goncalves of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting adds: "It looks as though this lion was a tame animal killed in an enclosure, bred for the sole purpose of being the subject of a smug selfie.

"This couple should be utterly ashamed of themselves, not showing off and snogging for the cameras."

Legelela offers giraffe hunts for $4300, zebra from $3600, with prices for leopard, rhino, lion and elephant hunts available "on request".

The firm was banned from exhibiting at the Great British Shooting Show in Birmingham next year after public outcry.

Legelela Safaris declined to comment.

The photo emerged as it was announced last night that Michael Gove will take steps towards banning imports of hunting trophies.

The Environment Secretary will seek evidence to decide whether to outlaw hunters bringing in the sick souvenirs to the UK, the Daily Mail reports.

And slamming "canned" hunts, he said: "I find it hard to see how those justifications can be used to defend those who 'hunt' animals, who have been bred in captivity for the specific purpose of dying for others' entertainment."

As many as 1.7 million trophies - parts of hunted animals stuffed or mounted for souvenirs - were legally traded between 2004 and 2014.

About 200,000 were from threatened species - of which 2500 were brought home by British hunters.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission