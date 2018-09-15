Couple only eat fruit, haven't brushed their teeth in years

THESE people are living many of our kids' dreams - they live off fruit and don't brush their teeth.

Interior architect Tina Stoklosa, claims she has not eaten anything but fruit for five years, The Sun reports.

The 39-year-old lives with her fiance Simon Beun, 26, in south east Asia.

They are fruitarians, meaning they consume fruit and nothing else.

The couple consume between 2,000 and 4,000 calories daily, which includes eating up to 3o bananas.

And forget the coffee and wine, it's purely coconut water as a beverage.

Stoklosa, who's originally from Belgium, began a 'cleanse' in 2013 and never went back.

She said she dropped from a size 16 dress to an 8 as a result.

"I have been overweight most on my adult life. Engaged in cycles of binge eating and dieting in turn only growing bigger and feeling more helpless with each year. Whilst researching a green smoothie recipe for the first time - I found a girl online that only ate fruit and then I found a whole group of people online eating this way and calling themselves fruitarians,'' she said.

"The vast majority of them looked incredibly healthy and had so much energy they chose to be endurance athletes. I was intrigued and decided to do a week-long pre-Christmas weight loss cleanse on just fruit.

"I felt amazing that week - light, optimistic, even high, I was walking 30 centimeters above the ground - it felt like I was in love with everything. This diet was worth it even just for the mental game. I decided to never go back to 'normal' food. Easier said than done, first two years I caved into cooked food hundreds of times."

She said she doesn't even have to exercise on the diet.

"With little to no exercise, I am able to eat as much as my boyfriend - a 26-year-old male - and not gain any weight. Perks of the fruitarian lifestyle? Certainly. Weight maintenance is just so easy on fruit."

As well as not having to cook - all their food is raw, they also skip teeth time.

They haven't brushed their teeth in two years. Despite the high sugar diet they believe the fiber from the fruit leaves their mouths clean.

"When you eat whole fruit the fiber in the fruit cleans out your teeth. I don't brush my teeth either,'' Stoklosa said.

"When I went for a check-up after three years, the dentist called two other dentists to show my teeth to them - my teeth were in such good condition she couldn't believe it. But please don't try this with dried fruit - as this sticks to your teeth and makes them rot,'' she said.

Stoklosa believes the fruit diet keeps her younger and helps with mental illness.

"The benefits are weight loss, you can eat an unlimited amount of fruit every day, increased sleep quality, crazy amounts of energy. Feeling more connected to nature, to yourself and others. Feeling like you are getting younger each day - from a scientific standpoint you are on this diet.

"It cures depression, cures so many mental illnesses, relieves anxiety. Cures all chronic digestive issues. There are thousands of personal accounts of people who have cured cancer on this diet,'' she said.

While she understands that eating solely fruit is not for everyone, she suggests making breakfast or one other meal fruit-only.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.