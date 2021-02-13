Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people were seriously hurt in a Gympie region crash overnight.
Two people were seriously hurt in a Gympie region crash overnight.
News

Couple rushed to hospital after serious Gympie region crash

JOSH PRESTON
13th Feb 2021 9:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man and woman have been rushed to hospital overnight after a car tumbled down an embankment in a serious crash at Wallu.

MORE NEWS

*Mother charged with manslaughter of 7-month-old granted bail

*More big names add to blockbuster Gympie Muster line-up

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported this morning that emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash on Maryborough Cooloola Road and Tin Can Bay Road at about 10.26pm last night.

It was reported the car left the road and crashed down an embankment.

The woman aged in her 70s suffered chest, abdominal and suspected spinal injuries, while the man (of unspecified age) suffered chest injuries.

Both were taken from the scene to Gympie Hospital, and there were listed as being in serious but stable conditions.

emergency services gympie crashes gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIST: Every Whitsunday resident in court for drugs this week

        Premium Content LIST: Every Whitsunday resident in court for drugs this week

        Crime NAME AND SHAME: One man was found with 149g of weed while other offenders were found with various amounts of meth.

        Whitsunday woman tries to vary no-alcohol bail condition

        Premium Content Whitsunday woman tries to vary no-alcohol bail condition

        Crime Former council hopeful said it would be embarrassing.

        Worker sues mining companies for $1m after fall at CQ mine

        Premium Content Worker sues mining companies for $1m after fall at CQ mine

        Business He alleges his injuries cause pain and limit his ability to stand, sit, drive...

        You love your local but don’t miss out on even more

        Premium Content You love your local but don’t miss out on even more

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you...