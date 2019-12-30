Couple sells business after battling cancer twice

ME AND MRS JONES: Brett and Tania Jones have sold their successful business Just Tuk'n Around to spend more time together and so Brett can pursue his career as a musician.

THEY say necessity is the mother of invention and for one Whitsundays couple this couldn’t be more true.

Tania and Brett Jones have successfully run Just Tuk’n Around for the past four years, taking it from a business with three tuk tuks to 14, and employing 20 staff.

The couple admit it was circumstances that forced them to innovate and continually create new products that have ensured the quick growth and ongoing success of the business, which has now been sold to new owners.

The iconic Airlie Beach business offers so much more than a ride from A to B with innovative tours including the Punters Run, progressive dinners and ‘speed dating’, to name a few, as well as tours along the boardwalk to Cannonvale Beach, weddings and birthday celebrations.

“After Tropical Cyclone Debbie we lost all our business from Daydream Island and Hayman Island, as they were closed, so we had to think of new ideas - the circumstances created the innovations,” Mrs Jones said.

“The progressive dinners have been extremely popular, with some locals coming back again and again, and it provides a different product for the tourists as well.

“It’s a bit of a mystery night because we try and go to all different restaurants, to make it a bit different each time so people re-book - it’s never going to be the same as the night before.

“And the speed dating has been really successful, with people coming out of the woodwork – we have 10 girls, who each stay in their own tuk tuk, and the guys have five minutes in the tuk tuk with each girl. We have had people who haven’t been out for years who have met people and formed friendships.

“The Punters Run was something Brett came up with because the male cruise ship passengers didn’t want to go shopping with their wives, they wanted to have a punt, so the tour takes in The Pub, Magnums and the Jubilee Tavern, and the guests are treated like VIPs.”

While they were building up the business, the couple also found time to get married, with the ceremony taking place on Airlie Beach’s main beach, on September 13, 2016, and Brett and Tania arriving on stand-up paddle boards!

They decided to sell the business to take a different direction after Brett battled cancer for a second time.

They are staying in Airlie Beach and Brett, who is currently in remission, will pursue his career as a musician. The talented singer-songwriter plays guitar and piano and performs around town as ‘Jolly Jingo’.

The pair have not had a holiday in four years and are looking forward to spending time together and doing some yoga retreats.

“We love Airlie, it’s our home. We are not even looking at other businesses at this stage – we didn’t envisage ever selling Just Tuk’n Around but circumstances change - but you never know. We started this business with just an idea and look what happened!”

New owners Brooke and Martin Mosley will take over Just Tuk’n Around on January 6, 2020.