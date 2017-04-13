28°
News

Couple spend cyclone on Hamilton Island

Dane Lillingstone | 13th Apr 2017 1:20 PM
PICTURE PERFECT: Sam Mills and Grace Ewing during their Whitsundays trip.
PICTURE PERFECT: Sam Mills and Grace Ewing during their Whitsundays trip. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FROM sailing the beauty of Whitehaven Beach to being locked in a cyclone shelter on Hamilton island - it wasn't Grace Ewing and her fiance Sam Mills' first trip to the Whitsundays but it's just become their most memorable.

The couple and two of their friends from the UK began their adventure on board a Cumberland Charter Yacht but after visiting Cid Harbor, Tongue Bay and Whitehaven Beach, they realised a storm was coming.

"We radioed in to the Cumberland team, who then instructed us to head to Hamilton Island marina," Ms Ewing said.

"We checked in and they fully updated us on the conditions, when the cyclone was due to arrive, how we needed to prepare, and what we should expect."

Then on day five of their sailing adventure, the storm began.

"Hamilton Island was more than prepared and ready for Cyclone Debbie's arrival," Ms Ewing said.

"By noon that day, the marina staff gave us the evacuation order and we were all taken to the Hamilton Island Convention Centre to bunker down for the night. We were supplied with blankets, pillows, non stop movies, meals, and even a popcorn machine. Finally we could certainly tell Cyclone Debbie was here."

On day six, Cyclone Debbie had well and truly arrived as she busted a hole in one of the shelter's doors.

"By this point we had lost internet and phone service so we had no way of knowing where Debbie was or what direction she was going. The strength of Cyclone Debbie became very apparent mid-day," Ms Ewing said.

"We were all bunkered down in the main movie room, when we noticed a hole in a door had busted through. The staff and security then evacuated us to the front lobby/eating room, but even then we could feel and hear the power of the cyclone. The wind was ripping through the main room and pushing against the fragile doors in the lobby room. My fiance, Sam, joined a group of men in holding up a mattress against the doors until security and staff could evacuate families to one room, and everyone else to the two nearby bathrooms. All we could do was wait, and we waited for nearly five hours."

It wasn't until day seven, their second night in the shelter, that they could explore the damage themselves.

"Early the next day, we joined our new friends who we met in the shelter and all walked down to the marina to assess the damage the cyclone had caused. We all had moments of shock to see the devastation in front of us, but I want to say the community spirit we felt from this point forward was incredible," Ms Ewing said.

While Ms Ewing's friends were able to get to the airport and fly home later that day, the couple themselves could not yet leave.

"We heard our vehicle (back in Airlie Beach) had actually been on the (television) news and was inundated with water, so at this point we knew we would need to make arrangements to fly home," she said.

Ms Ewing and her partner spent the next few days on Hamilton Island enjoying free treats from the island bakery and making friends.

"We were then ferried to Airlie Beach and were kindly greeted by Sharon (from Cumberland Yacht Charters) who first took us to our vehicle," she said.

"This certainly wasn't the type of holiday we planned for, but really it was an amazing adventure and despite the conditions, we had a really good time!

"We are already keeping in contact with our new friends we would never have met had it not been for Cyclone Debbie and we are already planning our next holiday to the Whitsunday Islands."

The couple's story even reached Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Craig Turner who said they'd pay for their flights to come back.

"We had Sharon McNally call us from Cumberland (Charter Yachts) and when I heard the story I said, 'you know what? We want to buy their flights, so wherever they're staying in Australia, Tourism Whitsundays is going to pay for their flights to get them back up here and let them have another fantastic experience in the Whitsundays'," he said.

"It's a small thing for us to do. For those people what it's hopefully going to do is have them forever thinking about the Whitsundays and the great time they had. The small things I think are often the most important things."

Ms Ewing said they may even now be planning their wedding in the Whitsundays because "after all we made some incredible memories there!"

She said she wanted to thank Sharon McNally from Cumberland Charter Yachts, their sail guide Terry Kemp and all the staff on Hamilton Island for their tireless work and positive attitude.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Abbot Point spill claims dubbed 'fake news' by councillor

Abbot Point spill claims dubbed 'fake news' by councillor

ANTI-Adani mine activists have been accused of spreading “fake news” about an alleged spillage of coal from Abbot Point into wetlands near Bowen.

Hayman Island resort closed until mid 2018

CYCLONE DAMAGE: Hayman Island pools are filled with sand and trees have been stripped.

Hayman closed until 2018.

Cyclone party sees community come together

PARTY TIME: Crowds were out in force, including the Easter Bunny, for the Reef Gateway's Cyclone Recovery Party on Friday afternoon.

Reef Gateway Hotel holds massive cyclone party.

Bald Eagles Tropical Cup set for return

CATCH: The Bald Eagles in action last year.

Annual Tropical Masters Cup is on at the Sportspark this weekend.

Local Partners

Cyclone party sees community come together

Reef Gateway Hotel holds massive cyclone party.

Bald Eagles Tropical Cup set for return

CATCH: The Bald Eagles in action last year.

Annual Tropical Masters Cup is on at the Sportspark this weekend.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

‘The worst thing anyone has done in 34 seasons of Survivor’

WARNING: Survivor spoilers ahead. If you’re watching the current season of US Survivor the episode discussed below airs 7:30pm tonight on GO

Oprah in awe of Legally Blonde star

Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah opens up about her acting fears

‘I’m way too smart to be an actress’

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman star claims she’s ‘way too smart to be an actress’.

Seymour celebrates 30 years of songwriting with live album

STILL MAKING MUSIC: Mark Seymour out the front of Hunters and Collectors. His new band, Mark Seymour and the Undertow, is headed for Brisbane.

Mark Seymour has been juggling the big issues in recent weeks

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

Idris Elba pictured during his first professional fight against Lionel Graves at York Hall, London, filmed as part of the TV series Idris Elba: Fighter.

Award-winning actor spent a year training to get fight-ready.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Mackay Grazing 3660 Acres

22494 Peak Downs Highway, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 1 Formal Tender to...

- Rare offering of 3,660 acres over several freehold and leasehold titles on the Peak Downs Highway 35 minutes from Mackay City Gates. - Combination of cleared...

Location, Location, Location

25 Streeter Avenue, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Located in popular West Mackay this low set home is within short walking distance of the Mackay Base Hospital which means it is also handy to the City, Caneland...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 $205,000

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

6 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 $535,000

- Private oasis in a convenient location on the hill - Space created with 6m soaring ceilings, expansive windows and bi-fold doors to the screened entertainers...

Convenience, Privacy &amp; Space

11 Deguara Drive, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 2 $409,000

- One owner family home in a high a dry location - Featuring 2 separate living areas - Modern kitchen overlooking family room and onto pergola - Master bedroom...

22 Acres at Teemburra Dam

L3 Lucas Paddock Road, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 0 0 $400,000

This level to sloping 22 acres is straight across the road from Teemburra Dam. Under 10 minutes to Pinnacle. Beautiful views over Dam and across the beautiful...

5.09 Hectares On City Outskirts

Lot 904 Catherine Street, Greenmount 4751

House 3 2 $450,000

5.09 hectare block with development potential pending council approval. Lowset brick 3 bedroom /2 bathroom home is ready and waiting to be renovated. 3 bay powered...

Happy Ever After Begins Here!

4 Skye Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 2 2 $355,000

- Immaculately presented one owner home built in 1998 - Good layout with two separate living areas - Three bedrooms and two bathrooms - Spacious master bedroom...

Compact, Comfortable and Close to Beach

15 Cable Court, Blacks Beach 4740

House 3 2 1 $210,000

Located in a relatively new residential area in close proximity to Blacks Beach this modern low set three bedroom home is only four years old. All bedrooms are...

12 acres of Prime Land

1723 Yakapari-Seaforth Road, Mount Jukes 4740

Rural 3 1 4 $550,000

Rare opportunity exists to buy 12 acres of prime, fertile land just 35 minutes drive north of Mackay. Located on Seaforth Road, the acreage is under 5 minutes...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!