Couple suffer as ‘prisoners’ in own home

A TOWNSVILLE couple take it in turns to watch their house at night, terrified thieves may come prowling again, after years of enduring the city's crime crisis.

Tess Robson, 66, and her husband Graham, 68, say they are prisoners in their own home and have been left emotionally and financially scarred at the hands of the property crime.

The couple can hear the stolen cars rush past their Cranbrook home at night, reminding them of the time their car, packed up ready for a road trip, was stolen from their grips.

They were about to hit the road to visit their new grandchild when their car was stolen, and remained on the loose for three days before it was and found dumped in swampland.

Ms Robson said they stripped the car bare and rebuilt it, costing them almost $12,000, and months of torture going back and forward with the court system.

The man behind the theft was ordered to repay his damages, but a magistrate ordered he only have to pay $3000.

The Robsons have seen just $300.

"That's not good enough," Ms Robson said.

"They wrecked that car, absolutely down to the ground."

The couple have spent hundreds of dollars over the years replacing security screens and locks, and often take turns in getting up early or sitting up late to "babysit" the house.

"You never forget when it happens, and you just have to be on alert all the time."

Ms Robson said she is now too scared to go shopping on her own, afraid a criminal may take advantage of her vulnerability and snatch her bag.

"We are prisoners in our own home."

"Nothing is getting any better … crime up here is through the roof."

Ms Robson said the region had enough police officers, and thought they should be able to pursue in appropriate situations.

