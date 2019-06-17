Couple takes the plunge with scUber 20 metres below

A LUCKY young couple have taken the plunge and made dreams of a subaquatic marriage proposal a reality at Agincourt Reef off Port Douglas.

On Saturday after being selected from 152,000 entrants in a competition hosted by new subaquatic rideshare company scUber - Justin McIntaggart got down on one knee for fiancee Kate Hartberg while 20 metres beneath the waves.

Burleigh Heads woman Kate Hartberg was speechless when her husband-to-be Justin McIntaggart proposed in an scUber submarine. Photo: Supplied

"Wow, I am speechless. What a beautiful surprise. Justin and I both adore the ocean and riding in the scUber submarine was already a 'pinch myself' moment, but I really couldn't believe my eyes when Justin got down on one knee," Ms Hartberg said.

"We were in this magnificent bubble, surrounded by stunning coral and the most bright, colourful marine life, both in awe by the whole experience."

Gold Coast woman Ms Hartberg met her future husband Mr McIntaggart while travelling in Canada in 2014.

The couple took the plunge at Agincourt Reef off Port Douglas. Photo: Supplied

Fast forward five years and the couple returned to Ms Hartberg's home state for an incredibly special milestone in their relationship.

The newly-engaged couple will celebrate this week by exploring the world's oldest rainforest, the Daintree National Park and a tour some of Australia's greatest waterfalls around Cairns, before planning their dream wedding.