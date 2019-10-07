Couple to 'lose thousands' after wedding business closure

A month out from her dream wedding, Dannica Johnson received a phone call that is every bride's worst nightmare.

Miss Johnson said the out-of-the-blue bombshell flipped her world upside down on Friday afternoon.

Miss Johnson, 32, said she was one of about 40 couples who had been affected by the abrupt closure of The Wedding Planners Whitsundays.

"They said there would be no refund and the next step would be to contact the vendors privately," Miss Johnson said.

As her partner is working away in the mining industry, Miss Johnson called on the support of her "crisis team" - her bridesmaids, mum, nephew and sister who all came running, to help weather the storm.

"I thought it was a joke at first, then I went into shock, I was in absolute crisis mode. It was physical," she said.

The price tag for the couple's budding nuptials is about $32,000 and Miss Johnson estimates they will lose between $10,000 and $15,000 of their hard-earned dollars.

The Mackay woman and her partner Danny Molloy got engaged last August and since then the couple has been madly saving and planning for their dream wedding, that will see them say "I do" in front of 102 of their nearest and dearest on October 25.

The final deposit for the wedding was paid off on September 25 and Miss Johnson had spoken to her wedding planner only last Tuesday to confirm details about the cake.

"We can't get our money back, but all of the vendors have been amazing and they're honouring all the costs, which I am so touched by," Miss Johnson said.

Miss Johnson said she had known for a "long time" the kind of wedding she wanted and she was excited to start organising it.

She discovered the perfect venue, the stunning Earlando in Cape Gloucester, and from there she was referred to The Wedding Planners Whitsundays.

Miss Johnson said she couldn't understand how a business as successful and well-known as TWP could go under.

"It's very disappointing," she said.

Miss Johnson said the communication between the vendors had been reassuring.

"It's a shame what we have lost, and they'll (vendors) also lose a lot of money, but Ben from Earlando and everyone has been really good at communicating to find a solution," she said.

Despite the emotional toll the news has had on her, she's focusing on what's important - in less than a month, she will be saying "I do" to the love of her life.

"I don't think it will ruin my day," she said.

Miss Johnson said she was disappointed in the way she found out about TWP's closure, and how it impacted her, but the silver lining lay with the effort of the vendors.

"I can't fault them, they have been amazing," she said.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said it was a sad time for the industry, following the news about the insolvency of The Wedding Planners.

But in true Whitsundays style, Mrs Wheeler said it was humbling to see the generosity and support from the community.

"We are so proud of how the Whitsunday industry has already started rallying to ensure the couples will have their dream day," she said.

Earlando and The Wedding Planners Whitsundays have been contacted for comment.