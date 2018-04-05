Courageous Connor's cancer triumph

Rhiannon Howse and husband Gordon Howse with children Isla Howse, Connor Howse and Freya Howse.

AT THE age of three Connor Howse was riddled with cancer but, almost five years on, he will be "statistically cured” from a rare form of stage four neuroblastoma come February 2019.

Connor's mother Rhiannon and father Gordon are now using their son's journey to campaign for better treatment options.

"We'd love to see more treatment options become available in Australia with less side effects,” Mrs Howse said.

Prior to his diagnosis Connor experienced sporadic temperatures and was walking with an unusual gait, so his parents went to their GP.

After pushing for further testing at Proserpine Hospital, more than two hours away from the family's home in Collinsville, still no abnormalities came to light.

By the next afternoon Connor's health declined.

Mrs Howse asked him why he was crawling and he said, "My legs feel really dizzy”.

His father contacted a paediatrician to arrange an urgent admission to the Townsville Hospital.

"I only packed clothes for a three day visit, but it was the last time we were in Collinsville as a family for 16 months,” Mrs Howse said.

After five rounds of intensive chemotherapy, major surgery, a bone marrow transplant, radiotherapy and six months of immunotherapy Connor went into remission eight months after being diagnosed.

The side effects he suffered, not from the cancer, but the chemotherapy will be lifelong.

"We're really lucky to still have him with us,” Mr Howse said.

"Connor sustained permanent hearing loss and literally had enormous amounts of poison pumped into him to kill the cancer,” Mrs Howse said.

Connor's cousin in New Zealand, Darcy, was diagnosed with the same rare form of nueroblastoma at age six, two years prior to Connor's diagnosis.

Doctors said the disease wasn't hereditary and it was extremely rare for two cases to occur in the same family.

The Howses had their daughter genetically tested anyway.

While Connor continues to defy the odds, a potential relapse could be a reality.

"There are very limited options to treat relapse neuroblastoma,” Mr Howse said.

Freya the youngest Howse sibling was another little miracle that came from the family's journey.

"He missed having Isla around as she had kindy so he begged us for another baby,” Mrs Howse said.

"Freya was a well thought out addition to the family, but Connor's lust for another sibling definitely made the decision a little easier.”

The sibling's parents had to navigate the logistical side of getting Connor the best treatment possible on top of coping with the mental strain of such a confronting and emotionally tough journey.

"We'd just moved to Collinsvile to start a business, the world was our oyster,” Mrs Howse said.

As a precautionary measure the family relocated to Proserpine to be closer to major hospitals and the airport should Connor's cancer relapse.

Connor will turn eight on April 19 and will celebrate with family in Brisbane, after a twice yearly appointment.

Connor will jet off to Brisbane the day after the Botanica House Charity dinner on April 14 where, money raised will be donated to Nueroblastoma Australia and the Children's Cancer Institute.

Mrs Howse has become increasingly involved with the charity Neuroblastoma Australia.

"It's a charity close to my heart,” she said.

"I competed in the run to cure down in Sydney last year and I'm not going to stop raising awareness now.”