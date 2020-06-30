IN COURT: 26 people appearing in Bowen court today

Each day a number of people appear in Whitsunday courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates court today, June 30:

Abbott, Melissa Jean

Adams, Quinn Andrew

Boatswain, Denika Lee

Brazil, John Philip

Buhagiar, Michael James

Cousineau, Thomas Sage

Crouther, Aaron William

Davies, Cody Wiri

Diprose, Skye-Ellen Jean

Ensby, Hayden James

Fell, Peter James

Herrington, Samuel Alan

Hill, Grant Jeffrey

Ingram, Raymond Troy

Kruse, Ryan John

Lydom, Ben Christopher

Mundey, Cody Beau-Dean

Murdock, Dereck John

Murray, Lauren Anne

Nish, Winifred May

Prise, Ashley Robert

Richards, Tanya Maree

Roberts, Anthony John

Ryan, Tracy Theresa

Toto, Brendan Brownie

Wills, Michael Joseph