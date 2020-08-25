IN COURT: 67 people appearing in Bowen court today
EACH week a number of people appear in Whitsunday courts on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on August 25, 2020:
Ball, Courtney Jessie Louise
Bauer, Claire Anne
Beath, Jon Eryk
Bell, Talia Louise
Benedetti, Karlah Toni
Berghahn, Ben Patrick
Bon, Daniel Bani
Bongers, Shane Eric Benjamin
Brumby, Frank Domonic
Burch, Steven Andrew
Burrell, Jessica Anne
Bush, Trent John
Casey, Nicholas James Vaughan
Chap Pak Pty Ltd
Chapman, Desmond Percy
Chisnall, Bayden Morey
Coffison, Daile John
Collins, Nikki Maree
Coppi, Allan John
Craig, David Anthony
Cross, Shaun Graeme John
Dumont, Alix Bruno
Durling, Allison Maree
Earl, Amie Elizabeth L
Eastham, Ben Matthew
England, Rebecca
Enosa, Francis Waigana
Feldman, June Ann
Flack, Amber Josephine
Gummow, Aidan James
Henaway, Shanice Ann
Henderson, Ian Harold
Hickey, Patrick John
Honnery, Daniel Ray
Johnson, Jessie Joy
Koppensteiner, Aaron
Limpus, Dean William
Lumb, Harry Oliver
Lydom, Ben Christopher
Malayta, Joseph Jefferey
Mcclintock, Adam Matthew
Morris, Jacob Noel
Mulvaney, William John
Murray, Lauren Anne
Nuttall, Sharna Louise
Okcuoglu, Sadik
Olumbe, Donald Washe Indeheri
O'Regan, Rick James
Pender, Maxine Ranee
Pozer, Nicole Loren
Price, Mellisa Maree
Richards, Courtney Marie
Roberts, Anthony John
Roberts, Terrence Sidney
Rogan, Matthew James
Smith, Jodie Janelle
Tapim, Maleta Dorothy Sessie
Todd, Peter Charles
Toto, Brendan Brownie
Van Wyk, Brittany Therese
Vickers, Erin Amelia
Watson, Mark Tate
Wicks, Michael
Wigg, Shaun Edward
Wolstencroft, Matthew Paul
Youse, Wynston Jacob Marshall
Zimmerlie, Sarah Maree