A senior constable from the Mackay region is charged with using a restricted computer without consent.
Crime

COURT: Case against Mackay cop adjourned four months

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
1st Feb 2021 6:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The case against a Calen cop stood down from active duty over accusations he used a restricted computer without permission has been listed for review in four months.

It is understood James Ian Hogg may plead not guilty to the charges.

The senior constable is accused under section 408E of the Queensland Criminal Code, which relates to computer hacking and misuse.

It is alleged he used a restricted computer without consent on June 6, 2020 at the Calen police station.

A brief of evidence was due last month. The matter was briefly mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday.

It will be mentioned again in May for summary review.

mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

