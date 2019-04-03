Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adrian Burragubba, activict on Wangan and Jagalingou case against Adani.
Adrian Burragubba, activict on Wangan and Jagalingou case against Adani. DAN PELED/AAP
News

Adani bid to bankrupt traditional land owner

by Vanda Carson
3rd Apr 2019 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Indian mining giant Adani's bid to bankrupt a traditional land owner who fought to stop its $2 billion Carmichael mine in the courts will be heard later this month.

The Adani Mining case against Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owner and lead spokesman Adrian Burragubba, from Woolloongabba, was briefly mentioned in the Federal Court in Brisbane this morning before Registrar Michael Buckingham.

The case was adjourned for hearing on April 24 after a solicitor for Adani told the court that Burragubba had evaded service of a creditor's petition and further attempts had been made.

 

The company alleges that Mr Burragubba owes them $637,960 after the Federal Court and the Court of Appeal ordered he pay legal costs of failed fights against the miner.

Outside court Adani has previously been reported as saying it will donate the cash to charity.

More Stories

adani adrian burragubba

Top Stories

    CUT DEEP: Trees destroyed in 'malicious' attack

    premium_icon CUT DEEP: Trees destroyed in 'malicious' attack

    News Developers say a "grudge” could be behind vegetation offensive.

    Cash injection for key Whitsundays thoroughfare

    Cash injection for key Whitsundays thoroughfare

    Politics Flood-prone stretch of road to benefit from cash splash.

    • 3rd Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    INFERNO: Man watches as car goes up in flames

    premium_icon INFERNO: Man watches as car goes up in flames

    News "I just stood back and watched the barbecue.”