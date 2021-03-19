Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Andrea D'Onofrio, 25, was silent as he left the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday morning accompanied by his lawyer. Picture: Matty Holdsworth
Andrea D'Onofrio, 25, was silent as he left the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday morning accompanied by his lawyer. Picture: Matty Holdsworth
Crime

Court date set for driver of alleged hit and run death

Matty Holdsworth
19th Mar 2021 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The man whose vehicle allegedly struck and killed Henry Jennings in a hit and run on New Year's Day has again fronted the Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

Wearing a hooded jumper and a face mask, Andrea D'onofrio, 25, left the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday morning accompanied by his lawyer.

He was silent with his head down when questioned by journalists as he left court.

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Coast cops caught on the wrong side of the law

Mr D'onofrio has been charged with one count of a dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm and leaving the scene without obtaining help.

It's alleged Mr D'Onofrio was driving a sedan along Maroochydore Boulevard in Maroochydore when he hit and killed Mr Jennings.

Mr Jennings, 21, was tragically found on the side of the road about 1.30am on January 1.

Paramedics were unable to revive him.

Loved ones described Henry Jennings as “everyone’s best friend”.
Loved ones described Henry Jennings as “everyone’s best friend”.

Mr D'Onofrio, 25, of Mooloolaba, has been listed for a June 4 committal appearance.

Mr Jennings, a graduate of Matthew Flinders Anglican College, was described by loved ones as "friends with everyone".

Mr D'Onofrio, who is in Australia on a working holiday visa, last appeared in court on January 22.

henry jennings hit and run maroochydore sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $40M walking push to lift state’s poor exercise scorecard

        Premium Content $40M walking push to lift state’s poor exercise scorecard

        News Push for more walk friendly state as Mackay Isaac Whitsunday named one of Queensland’s least active regions, making the top 10 in nationwide rankings.

        Billion-dollar family linked to underpayment probe

        Premium Content Billion-dollar family linked to underpayment probe

        Business Fair Work Ombudsman investigates underpayment claims at Hamilton Island

        ‘Ignored’: MP renews plea as nation’s borders remain closed

        Premium Content ‘Ignored’: MP renews plea as nation’s borders remain closed

        Travel A call has been made to give Whitsunday tourism operators the same level of support...

        Tassal to sell 6000ha of land as prawn sales grow by 786%

        Premium Content Tassal to sell 6000ha of land as prawn sales grow by 786%

        Business Tassal has fresh prawn supply contract with Coles supermarkets