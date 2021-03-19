Court date set for driver of alleged hit and run death

Andrea D'Onofrio, 25, was silent as he left the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday morning accompanied by his lawyer. Picture: Matty Holdsworth

Andrea D'Onofrio, 25, was silent as he left the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday morning accompanied by his lawyer. Picture: Matty Holdsworth

The man whose vehicle allegedly struck and killed Henry Jennings in a hit and run on New Year's Day has again fronted the Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

Wearing a hooded jumper and a face mask, Andrea D'onofrio, 25, left the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday morning accompanied by his lawyer.

He was silent with his head down when questioned by journalists as he left court.

Hit and run Maroochydore: Andrea D'onofrio, 25, was silent when questioned by journalists as he left the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday morning accompanied by his lawyer. Video: Matty Holdsworth

Mr D'onofrio has been charged with one count of a dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm and leaving the scene without obtaining help.

It's alleged Mr D'Onofrio was driving a sedan along Maroochydore Boulevard in Maroochydore when he hit and killed Mr Jennings.

Mr Jennings, 21, was tragically found on the side of the road about 1.30am on January 1.

Paramedics were unable to revive him.

Loved ones described Henry Jennings as “everyone’s best friend”.

Mr D'Onofrio, 25, of Mooloolaba, has been listed for a June 4 committal appearance.

Mr Jennings, a graduate of Matthew Flinders Anglican College, was described by loved ones as "friends with everyone".

Mr D'Onofrio, who is in Australia on a working holiday visa, last appeared in court on January 22.