Court hears girl, 14, ‘powerless’ during alleged rape

A Coast court has heard how the alleged victim of a personal trainer felt "powerless" while being raped and was asked to kept it as "their little secret".

The prosecution alleges Joey Myer raped a 14-year-old girl on January 4, 2019 and indecently treated her on seven occasions between October 1, 2018 and January 6, 2019.

Mr Myer pleaded not guilty in Maroochydore District Court on Monday, the first day of his trial, to 11 counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 and one count of rape.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook on Wednesday questioned if the jury believed the girl had made up and elaborately lied about the allegations as Mr Myer claimed or if the now 37-year-old had taken advantage of her.

He reminded the jury what the girl had said to police about the alleged rape in his Golden Beach apartment on January 4, 2019.

"'It wasn't my body, it made me feel dirty, I couldn't move, and she used the word 'powerless'," Mr Cook read from the interview transcript.

Mr Cook said the girl had told police Mr Myer asked to keep the inappropriate behaviour a secret.

"I didn't really want to involve anybody else and like I didn't feel comfortable talking about it to anyone else, he didn't want me to talk to anyone about it," Mr Cook read from the transcript.

"I didn't know what he would do to me or to them because if like he knew that other people knew cause like it it's putting him in a situation when something could happen.

"On one of the first occasions at I think Shelly Beach he said it had to be our little secret."

Court told candidate said sex acts with girl were consensual

Former candidate pleads not guilty to child-sex charges

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

He suggested the 14-year-old was reluctant to share the alleged abuse and was not lying.

"Because he was helping so many people through the gym and given so many free opportunities to people I didn't think people would believe me or understand and he had a girlfriend and I didn't want to ruin their relationship as well," the girl said in a police interview.

He said she was a reliable and truthful and never embellished her claims even when given the chance in police questioning.

Mr Cook said a conversation between Mr Myer and the girl's family friend in a McDonald's car park was organised by him to start a plan to avoid being caught.

He said Mr Myer begged a family friend, who he was casually seeing, to talk to the girl as he knew he had been inappropriate and molested the girl.

"I have no other way of getting to her …. without giving myself up or giving it away," Mr Cook read from the recorded conversation transcript.

"I can't let her talk to her parents or go to the f------ cops."

Mr Cook said Mr Myer was heard victim blaming in the tape when he stated the girl wanted the sexual acts.

After questioning the girl's family friend, defence barrister Scott Neaves said inconsistencies in the girl's evidence showed a "concession of lies" that could be of concern.

He said the teen had originally said to her parents that Mr Myer hadn't hurt her and she wasn't sure if he had sex with her.

"While Mr Cook might say to you that those concessions are something that will give you confidence because … (the girl) is coming clean, ladies and gentlemen, you simply don't know that," he said.

"All that you are shown is a history of … (the girl) telling people, often people that are close to her things she concedes aren't true.

"You are asked to rely on what (the girl) … now says, but you don't know if later she might concede it's untrue just like she did with her parents."

Mr Neaves suggested the girl was lying about the allegations after finding out Mr Myer was seeing her family friend.

He noted "jovial" conversations between the pair over text messages, the girl's actions in deleting previous messages, her willingness to be driven by Mr Myer, to and from the locations and her involvement in baking him a Christmas present undermined her reliability.

"If you are to accept that all of this contact from Mr Myer was unwanted then why is she texting him?" he said.

"They are not one-sided messages.

"They are back-and-forthing.

"There is certainly an invitation."

Mr Neaves questioned why the girl didn't use her phone to raise the alarm of the offending and said it was unlikely that no one saw the alleged offending in the public locations.

He also reminded the jury that a text message conversation between Mr Myer and the girl about her reaching a "milestone" age could suggest that the pair hadn't yet had sex and showed Mr Myer was not guilty of the one count of rape.

Judge Brad Farr began summarising the case for the jury on Wednesday afternoon.

They are expected to retire to consider their verdict on Wednesday afternoon.