Man has ‘no memory’ of driving drunk, court hears

Jodie Callcott
29th Oct 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:49 AM
A MAN who drove drunk over a speed bump at 60km/h and blew out his front tyre told a court he has no memory of the incident.

David Earl Dawson, 60, in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday pleaded guilty to high range drink driving.

About 6.20pm on ­September 21, police breath tested Dawson after he drove down Frances St, Tweed Heads and punctured his tyre after hitting a speed bump at 60km/h.

He was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

The police report said it took five attempts to get a breath analysis from Dawson who was "asking repetitive questions and displaying erratic emotional behaviour".

On the fifth attempt, Dawson said, "yeehaw I won!" after police told him he had returned a positive blood alcohol reading of 0.162.

He told police he had drank two wines between 3pm and 6pm and intended to drive from Rainbow Bay, Queensland, to Ocean Shores.

The report said when police led Dawson back to his cell, he pulled his penis out in front of officers and tried to urinate on the cell floor.

Defence lawyer Chris Rosser told the court that while his client accepted the facts, he had no memory of the incident.

Mr Rosser said Dawson was "horrified by remarks made at the police station" and had since sought counselling and completed a traffic offenders program.

Dawson was convicted and fined $1000, disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to have an ignition interlock device installed in his car for two years.

