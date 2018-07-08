COURT: Man gets jail time for degrading attacks on wife

JAIL TIME: A man will serve two months in prison after three degrading attacks on his wife.

A MAN who attacked his wife on three separate occasions and sought to degrade her in front of their children will serve two months in prison after a Gladstone magistrate decided to send a clear message that the community would not tolerate domestic violence.

The man, who The Observer will not name to avoid identifying the victim, yesterday pleaded guilty to three charges of assault occasioning bodily harm, twice while armed.

The situation came to the attention of police in February when the man's wife went to work with her face heavily bruised and swollen.

When it was brought up by a manager, she broke down and was taken to the police station, where she made a report.

She told police how the previous day, her husband of more than a decade became enraged after he suspected her of talking with other people online and told her to leave the house.

He then demanded she beg like a dog in front of their three children to be let back inside, which she refused to do.

He later urinated on her work equipment, wrote the word "slut" on her uniform and threw a sunscreen bottle at her, striking her in the face.

The court also heard details of previous incidents, including when he had split her eye by throwing a phone at her following an argument about the tidiness of their front porch.

Defence lawyer Stacey O'Gorman told the court her client had "not seen himself as 'that guy'" during this time and had been telling his children to speak respectfully to women.

Ms O'Gorman said he had since realised his behaviour had been the complete opposite of that and he was receiving counselling after moving interstate and accepting he had likely ended his marriage.

She said he was hoping at some point to work with perpetrators of domestic violence and help them become more aware of their behaviour - but he acknowledged it would take time to get to that point.

She asked magistrate Dennis Kinsella to impose a large fine on her client but if this was not acceptable then for him to fully suspend any prison sentence her client might receive.

Mr Kinsella said he accepted the man's efforts to change were genuine and noted he had no criminal history at all.

But he said the degrading and violent nature of the attacks meant it was necessary for the man to serve actual time behind bars.

"It is important ... to make it clear that the community, acting through this court, denounces the conduct in which you were involved," he said.

Mr Kinsella sentenced the man to nine months in prison for the most recent offence and three months for each of the prior offences, to be served alongside each other.

The man was given a parole release date of September 6.