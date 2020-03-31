IN COURT: Names of 30 people facing Bowen court today
EACH week a number of people appear in Bowen Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of everyone appearing in court March 31:
Auda, Karleis
Bates, Michelle Anne
Belmore Bulk Material
Bon, Daniel Bani
Bunn, Anthony Graham
Burns, Allan
Field-Solomon, Stacey Lee
Files, Ashleigh Joyce
Garland, Courtney Vera
Gilroy, Carmel Margaret
Hill, Grant Jeffrey
Howarth, Joseph Denny
Jansson, Kristina Marie
Lawton, Brian Lou Douglas
Leech, Jessica Elizabeth
Low, Domonic Stanley
Mcdonnell, Sarah Jean
Mcphee, Addian Gregory
Morgan, Drew Liam
Morrison, Joshua Ian
O'Brien, Van John
Pender, Maxine Ranee
Power, Jahlon Joseph John
Richardson, Ammie Louise
Ryle, Paul Andrew
Searle, Timothy Francis
Stott, Lisa Marie
Sutherland, Luke Sinclair
Tanna, Shaka Jonathon
Weare, Joshua Arther