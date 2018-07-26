Menu
Login
The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
News

Court no show fined

Jessica Lamb
by
26th Jul 2018 10:00 AM

A 20-YEAR-OLD Victorian man who aggressively threatened and abused the public in Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct earlier on July 4 did not front court to deal with his charges.

Rodrick Cooper Reardon's public nuisance charge was dealt with ex-parte after his father wrote to the court to explain attending court to deal with the charge would cause his mental state to deteriorate.

"So someone from interstate with a history of mental health issues and post-traumatic stress disorder comes up here, gets drunk and goes off - then doesn't want to come back to court because he is concerned about his mental health. This is simply disrespectful to the community and court,” Magistrate Simon Young said.

Reardon was fined $1250 with no conviction recorded.

court fine no show proserpine magistrates court public nuisance victoria whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Hayman Island set to open first half of 2019

    Hayman Island set to open first half of 2019

    News IT'S GOOD news for local tourism as Hayman Island's opening is on the cards two years on from being devastated by Cyclone Debbie, with a new look and a new name

    • 26th Jul 2018 9:56 AM
    Drug stash found in search

    Drug stash found in search

    News Raiteri was fined $1500, with convictions recorded.

    • 26th Jul 2018 9:30 AM
    Jail time for DV perpetrator

    Jail time for DV perpetrator

    News Whitsunday man, 61, walks away on immediate parole

    • 26th Jul 2018 9:00 AM
    Reef festival a week away

    Reef festival a week away

    News Plenty to do for all the family

    Local Partners