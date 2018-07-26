Court no show fined

A 20-YEAR-OLD Victorian man who aggressively threatened and abused the public in Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct earlier on July 4 did not front court to deal with his charges.

Rodrick Cooper Reardon's public nuisance charge was dealt with ex-parte after his father wrote to the court to explain attending court to deal with the charge would cause his mental state to deteriorate.

"So someone from interstate with a history of mental health issues and post-traumatic stress disorder comes up here, gets drunk and goes off - then doesn't want to come back to court because he is concerned about his mental health. This is simply disrespectful to the community and court,” Magistrate Simon Young said.

Reardon was fined $1250 with no conviction recorded.