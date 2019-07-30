COURT WRAP-UP: What you missed

People facing a range of charges appeared in the region's courts.

People facing a range of charges appeared in the region's courts. Contributed

EVERY week, a number of people appear in court on a range of charges from across the region.

We've collated all the court stories you may have missed from the last week.

1. A FATHER who entered the grounds of a Proserpine school with an esky of alcohol during school hours has faced court.

Read about it here.

2. A PROSERPINE man who went on a "crime spree” will spend time behind bars after a magistrate wanted to send him a message.

Find out more about it here.

3. A CANNONVALE man, 39, who surprised Cannonvale commuters with a giant spray-painting of a penis and balls on newly resurfaced Shute Harbour Rd said it was alcohol-fuelled stupidity.

Want to know more? Click here.

4. A CANNONVALE man, 48, who crash-tackled another man after being spat on during a night out in Airlie Beach has been banned from the night-time party spot.

For full details, click here.

5. A WOMAN, 21, with a "terrible history” has been fined after being caught shop-lifting from a shop in Airlie Beach.

Click here to read the full details.

6. A Daydream Island bartender was one of two adults who faced drug charges following a North Queensland music festival.

Find out more here.

7. FOUR drivers faced Bowen Magistrates Court for drink-driving - find out who they were here.