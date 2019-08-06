Menu
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Crime

COURT WRAP-UP: What you missed

Shannen McDonald
by
6th Aug 2019 9:00 AM

KEEPING an eye on crime can be a tough gig so to make it easier we've collated all the court stories you may have missed from the past week.

1. A PROSERPINE, man trying to run from the law will spend time behind bars after it ultimately caught up with him.

2. A JUBILEE Pocket man has been banned from the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct for the second time, less than halfway through his initial ban period.

3. A MAN desperate to be paid back after lending a friend $6000 will spend time behind bars after committing a drive-by shooting in Bowen.

4. A GUMTREE bike purchase too good to be true: a court has heard a Bowen man's problems with the law stemmed from his drug use.

5. DRUG drivers: These people have been convicted.

6. A WOMAN caught drink driving at more than three times the legal alcohol limit while also speeding was the worst of four drink drivers who faced the latest sitting of Bowen Magistrates Court.

