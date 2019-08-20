COURT WRAP-UP: What you missed
EACH week a list of people go through the Proserpine Magistrates Court for a number of different offences.
Here's a list of stories from the past week, you may have missed.
1. A man with a history of anger problems "threw a punch” at a security guard at an Airlie Beach bar after being kicked out of the venue.
Read about it here.
2. A father caught driving without a licence in Airlie Beach has been sent to prison, but not before telling police to "do a real job".
Find out more here.
3. A young man finished a night out in Airlie Beach in a police cell, where he defecated then smeared the faeces on the floor.
Find out who, here.
4. A drunk man, who was looking for a job, hurled racial abuse at a police officer and a shop attendant.
Read the full story here.
5. After a tough week at work, a drunk man decided to lie down in the middle of a main Airlie Beach road.
Click here for all the details.
6. A man admitted to police he was a serial drink driver, when he was finally caught in the act.
Get the full story here.
7. A drunk and disorderly man who tried to bite police officers several times, also assaulted an officer by grabbing him by his vest.
Find out more here.