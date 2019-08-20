Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Each week a list of people go through the Proserpine Magistrates Court for a number of different offences.
Each week a list of people go through the Proserpine Magistrates Court for a number of different offences. Peter Carruthers
Crime

COURT WRAP-UP: What you missed

Shannen McDonald
by
20th Aug 2019 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH week a list of people go through the Proserpine Magistrates Court for a number of different offences.

Here's a list of stories from the past week, you may have missed.

1. A man with a history of anger problems "threw a punch” at a security guard at an Airlie Beach bar after being kicked out of the venue.

Read about it here.

2. A father caught driving without a licence in Airlie Beach has been sent to prison, but not before telling police to "do a real job".

Find out more here.

3. A young man finished a night out in Airlie Beach in a police cell, where he defecated then smeared the faeces on the floor.

Find out who, here.

4. A drunk man, who was looking for a job, hurled racial abuse at a police officer and a shop attendant.

Read the full story here.

5. After a tough week at work, a drunk man decided to lie down in the middle of a main Airlie Beach road.

Click here for all the details.

6. A man admitted to police he was a serial drink driver, when he was finally caught in the act.

Get the full story here.

7. A drunk and disorderly man who tried to bite police officers several times, also assaulted an officer by grabbing him by his vest.

Find out more here.

airlie beach ali ladd cannonvale elizabeth smith magistrate james morton police prosecutor emma myors proserpine magistrates court whitsunday crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    LIDS OFF: How you can turn bottle caps into prosthetic hands

    premium_icon LIDS OFF: How you can turn bottle caps into prosthetic hands

    News Lids 4 kids is a new green initiative turning unwanted waste into a helping hand for children in need.

    Bowen pauses to remember Vietnam

    premium_icon Bowen pauses to remember Vietnam

    News Bowen RSL hosted Vietnam Veterans Day on Sunday.

    POLL: The top 24 junior sports coaches in the Whitsunday

    premium_icon POLL: The top 24 junior sports coaches in the Whitsunday

    Sport Full list of 24 top Whitsundays junior coaches. Only one will win.