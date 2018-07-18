Dalby 'loo runner' remanded in custody after fronting court

UPDATE: A 30-YEAR-OLD woman who is alleged to have infamously run from Dalby Police while handcuffed has been located and remanded in custody.

Sarah Nixon fronted Dalby Magistrates Court today, where she faced six charges including escape by persons in lawful custody, stealing police handcuffs, producing cannabis, possession of an explosive and possession of a utensil.

Police allege Nixon escaped from police last Wednesday at the Dalby courthouse after asking to use the toilets, before sneaking out a side door.

After five days in hiding, police located Nixon on Monday night at a residence in Sydney St, Jandowae.

While at the property police also located an associated man and took him into custody.

Kevin Morrison was charged with harbouring Nixon, along with possessing a dangerous drug, possession of a utensil and the unauthorised possession of an explosive.

Morrison was also remanded in custody.

Both will appear at the Dalby Magistrates Court in August.

