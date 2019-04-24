Courts in a 'straitjacket' over sentences

A LEGAL expert believes the justice system is hamstrung by mandatory penalties after a young Mackay man was sent to jail for 12 months because the magistrate had no option.

Lawyer Bill Potts said compulsory minimum sentences "straitjacket” the court into imposing one penalty rather than allowing magistrates to deal with defendants case by case.

"If justice is not individual then it is not justice at all,” the Queensland Law Society president said.

Recently, Robert Joseph Colby was handed a 12-month custodial sentence in the Mackay Magistrates Court after he was busted with a shortened firearm in a public place without a reasonable excuse.

The 24-year-old told police he had had the single-shot weapon for two days after picking it up off the side of the Peak Downs Hwy and thought it "looked cool”.

During sentencing Magistrate Mark Nolan said the penalty "is not one that I otherwise would have imposed but for the mandatory provisions of the Weapons Act”.

"The legislation effectively puts a straitjacket on magistrates to impose penalties where the penalty is so high that in some cases it in fact creates an injustice,” Mr Potts said.

The charges under the Weapons Act that induce mandatory minimum penalties are possessing a shortened firearm in a public place without reasonable excuse; possessing a firearm and using it to commit an indictable offence; and unlawfully supplying weapons. Custodial sentences range from six months to three years.

"While we certainly accept the seriousness of the charge and the evil that it's designed to prevent, the Law Society believes magistrates and judges should have a broad discretion as to what penalties they impose, which take into account the seriousness of the offence, the circumstances of the defendant and reasons for the possession,” Mr Potts said.

There was a big difference between someone who found a weapon and possessed it for a short period of time without using it and someone who deliberately obtained a firearm, cut it down to use in a crime, he said.

"Yet they are treated the same way. The theory was that most people would be deterred by the mandatory minimum sentences. The reality is they have no idea about the penalties.”

Police urge any members of the public who find a firearm or have any safety concerns to contact them immediately.