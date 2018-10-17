Favourites draw well in Caulfield Cup

Kerrin McEvoy on board Youngstar

EARLY favourites Youngstar, Kings Will Dream and The Cliffsofmoher have all enjoyed good luck in the barrier draw for Saturday's Caulfield Cup.

Kerrin McEvoy is confident that 2400m will suit Youngstar. The mare was installed as second-favourite for the Cup at $5.50 after drawing barrier 10, and while the four-year-old has never raced at that distance, McEvoy is confident.

"I think (it will suit)," he said. "The (Queensland) Oaks win … she was strong at the end of it there in Doomben (after 2200m) and she's got a great attitude and relaxes well. She's a nice mare to ride in the way that she conserves her energy, so you'd like to think that 2400m will be no problem."

McEvoy, 37, can't fault the Chris Waller-trained mare.

"Yep, (confidence is) strong that she's going to run really well," he said.

"But it's a great line-up, so we're going to have to bring our A-game."

Despite the good draw, Youngstar eased in betting from $5 to $5.50 with Ladbrokes.

Darren Weir's Kings Will Dream is the outright favourite at $5 after coming up with barrier six.

Classy import The Cliffsofmoher has Hugh Bowman on board and connections will be happy after drawing barrier 3.

Team Hayes is anticipating a positive approach for Ventura Storm in the Caulfield Cup.

The six-year-old gelding has drawn barrier 11 and co-trainer Ben Hayes said his $31 chance might be underrated.

"He's come through the (Turnbull Stakes) great," he said. "I thought it was a great run, and he was only beaten an inch by Kings Will Dream and also Youngstar was only just ahead of him and they're both favourite in the market (at $5 and $5.50) and he's probably 30-1 at the moment. He's come to the race excellent.

"From 10 (after emergencies come out), I think we'll be nice and positive. And we'll see if we can get some cover and it shouldn't be too bad a barrier for him. I was glad that he didn't get any wider."

Jaameh is second emergency for the race but Hayes had not given up hope of a start, especially after the team's late inclusion Boom Time snared last year's $5 million feature.

"We were hoping he could sneak into the field, but unfortunately he's the second emergency. We've just got to hope," he said.

"Funny things can happen. Boom Time didn't have a run until five minutes before the race last year. He's gone really well and we'd love to get in to have a run."