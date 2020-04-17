Menu
Detail of coronavirus test sample.
Covid-19 claims youngest Aussie victim

17th Apr 2020 6:13 PM

Australia's coronavirus toll has risen to 65 after two days without a death from the virus.

A man in his 40s, who was a crew member on the Artania cruise ship, has become the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the country. He died at Royal Perth Hospital.

A 72-year-old Tasmanian man also died this morning, bringing the state's total to seven.

More than 80 of Tasmania's 180 COVID-19 cases are directly linked to an outbreak at the North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital at Burnie, with dozens of workers among them.

There are 6522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia, with 2926 in New South Wales, 1302 in Victoria, 1007 in Queensland, 435 in South Australia, 541 in Western Australia, 180 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's first coronavirus fatality was on Sunday, March 1.

Sixty-five people have now died in Australia - seven in WA, four in Queensland, 26 in NSW, 14 in Victoria, seven in Tasmania, three in the ACT and four in SA.

coronavirus covid-19

