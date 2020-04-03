Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

PM speaks as COVID-19 death toll rises to 27

3rd Apr 2020 12:53 PM

 

The Prime Minister is set to address the media from Canberra after the meeting of the National Cabinet.

It comes as NSW records it's 12th death after a 75-year-old man passed away in Wollongong.

The man was a passenger on the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

It brings the national death toll to 27.

Last night a 74-year-old woman died in Albury, near the Victoria border.

A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee local health district said the woman acquired the virus overseas.

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has recorded a total of 41 positive COVID-19 results, 38 which were acquired overseas.

NSW now has a total of 2,389 cases.

 

NSW records 12th death

 

Jessica McSweeney

A 12th person in NSW has succumbed to coronavirus, bringing the national death toll to 27.

A 75-year-old man passed away in Wollongong. He was a passenger of the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

Earlier today it was announced a 74-year-old woman died in Albury, near the Victoria border.

1h agoApril 3, 2020

Island with no COVID-19 cases warned: 'You're not invincible'

 

Jessica McSweeney

Residents of Northern Beaches' Scotland Island are being warned they are not invincible to the coronavirus just because they live in a "suburb with a moat".

Councillor Ian White, a resident of 30 years, said there is a false sense of security among many that COVID-19 won't make it to the island.

"There is a real belief because we are an island that we are safe," Cr White said.

"It's a false one.

"It's just a matter of luck that we have not had a case yet."

coronavirus death toll editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ELECTION: Latest numbers reveal some narrow margins

        premium_icon ELECTION: Latest numbers reveal some narrow margins

        News The counting continued overnight with a change in order for one division.

        Bannon’s win brings father to tears

        Bannon’s win brings father to tears

        News Daughter and father combo earn first win together after four years.

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        Virus cases jump to 873, as ‘peak’ time revealed

        News Premier reveals just when local cases are expected to ‘peak'.

        Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        premium_icon Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        Health Households now be able to invite over two close family or friends