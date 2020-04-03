PM speaks as COVID-19 death toll rises to 27

The Prime Minister is set to address the media from Canberra after the meeting of the National Cabinet.

Jessica McSweeney

A 12th person in NSW has succumbed to coronavirus, bringing the national death toll to 27.

A 75-year-old man passed away in Wollongong. He was a passenger of the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship.

Earlier today it was announced a 74-year-old woman died in Albury, near the Victoria border.

1h ago

April 3, 2020

Island with no COVID-19 cases warned: 'You're not invincible'

Jessica McSweeney

Residents of Northern Beaches' Scotland Island are being warned they are not invincible to the coronavirus just because they live in a "suburb with a moat".

Councillor Ian White, a resident of 30 years, said there is a false sense of security among many that COVID-19 won't make it to the island.

"There is a real belief because we are an island that we are safe," Cr White said.

"It's a false one.

"It's just a matter of luck that we have not had a case yet."