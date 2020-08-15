COVID-19 grants for Qld commercial, recreational fishers

FISHING GRANTS: A brown sweetlip in the net free zone off Mackay.

FISHERIES businesses impacted by coronavirus could be eligible for support under a new $300,000 industry grants package.

The State Government assistance is available for commercial, charter and aquaculture fisheries businesses.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the second round of the Market Diversification and Resilience Grants program recognised the severe impact of coronavirus restrictions on Queensland’s fishing industry.

Mr Furner said the priority for the new grants would be fisheries businesses directly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic who can increase their resilience by diversifying into new markets, contributing to regional economic growth and jobs.

“Grants of up to $7500 are available for things like equipment purchases, staff training, marketing and promotion, with the successful applicants to contribute at least 25 per cent of the project’s total cost,” he said.

The grants are part of the State Government’s $27.25 million coronavirus industry recovery package.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Mr Furner urged the commercial, aquaculture and charter fishing sector to get involved in the program when round two applications open on July 30.

“An overwhelming number of fisheries businesses applied for round one of these grants but weren’t eligible because they don’t supply export markets,” he said.

Applications will close on August 28 2020.

Fisheries businesses who would like information can call the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries on 13 25 23 or visit www.daf.qld.gov.au

Recreational fishers are also in luck, with funding available for eligible anglers doubled to $200,000.

The recreational fishing grants would support fishing and community groups to run clinics, conduct research, promote recreational fishing or improve fish habitats.

Applications are open to community-based not-for-profit organisations, fishing clubs and incorporated associations, schools and local councils.

They close September 13 2020.

More information is available here.