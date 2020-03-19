Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONFIRMED: A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the West Moreton region, which includes the Lockyer and Somerset regions as well as Ipswich.
CONFIRMED: A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the West Moreton region, which includes the Lockyer and Somerset regions as well as Ipswich.
Health

COVID-19: Third case confirmed in West Moreton region

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Mar 2020 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Health has confirmed a third person in the region is being treated for Coronavirus.

It comes as the state's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises from 78 to 94.

The patient is being managed by the West Moreton Public Health Unit, which covers most of the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions as well as Ipswich.

READ MORE: Two coronavirus cases confirmed in region

READ MORE: Gatton doctors' surgery responds to coronavirus rumours

READ MORE: COVID-19 to change Lockyer grocery store opening hours

The patient is among 16 new cases confirmed in Queensland.

Queensland Health has not yet confirmed the age and gender of the new patient nor which hospitals the three West Moreton Public Health Unit patients are being managed in.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health queensland health west moreton west moreton health
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Problem’ crocodile in lake targeted for removal

        premium_icon ‘Problem’ crocodile in lake targeted for removal

        News A ‘tiny’ croc spotted in Lake Proserpine has been targeted for removal by the DES, but they have to find it first.

        ‘Worry about what you can control’

        premium_icon ‘Worry about what you can control’

        News Whitsunday mental health professionals shed light on how to help yourself and your...

        'No chance': Coronavirus cancels popular Bowen event

        premium_icon 'No chance': Coronavirus cancels popular Bowen event

        News Events across the region are facing uncertain futures, with Bowen’s Family Fishing...

        Momentum flows for Urannah Dam as milestone reached

        premium_icon Momentum flows for Urannah Dam as milestone reached

        Business Project would dam the Broken River southeast of Collinsville.