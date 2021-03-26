QLD COVID community transmission from ‘unknown source’

Queensland has recorded a new case of COVID-19 community transmission.

The State Government will hold a press conference at 10.30am.

It's understood the case is in Brisbane.

In total, there have been seven new cases in the past 24 hours: Three from PNG, one historic and two from Ethiopia

It's understood the positive case was returned late Thursday.

A health directive has been sent to hospitals in the region directing staff to wear masks.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new case should not cause alarm.

"We need to keep up our social distancing," she said.

"We need to make sure we're doing our really good hand hygiene."

The new case is a 26-year-old man from Stafford.

He has been infectious in the community from last Friday.

The man tested positive at the Nundah respiratory clinic.

She said immediate action was being taken from 12pm today.

"Aged care, hospitals, prisons, people caring for people with a disability will be closed to visitors but this will be confined to the Brisbane City Council areas and to Morton."

The Premier issued a reminder to members of the public that precautions should still be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

"People are not social distancing," the Premier said.

"Everyone is doing handshakes again.

"Now is not the time to break our social distancing.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was "absolutely critical" that people who were sick stay home and get tested, particularly over the next few days.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said they don't know where the case has come from, with authorities waiting on genome sequencing results.

"This gentleman developed symptoms on Monday, became reasonably unwell. He then stayed home so he had been out and about in a presymptomatic period as you would expect for a young man," she said.

"He developed symptoms on Monday," Dr Young said.

"He then stayed home.

"He had been out and about in his pre-symptomatic period."

Genome sequencing results are expected back later today.

Some of the venues the man has visited include:

March 20 - Carindale Shopping Centre

March 21 - Fresh food market store at Newstead

March 22 - He worked in Paddington. He is a landscaper so works outside.

She said people need to wear a mask if they couldn't social distance.

Dr Young has urged people to enjoy the outdoors this weekend and to remember the one person per 2sqm rule when inside.

"Please stay home if you're sick," she said.

More to come.

Originally published as COVID community transmission from 'unknown source'