COVID forces popular food chain to collapse

Popular frozen yoghurt chain Yogurtland will be shutting down nationwide as the company told customers their business model became untenable during the pandemic.

Yogurtland made the announcement on its social media Friday morning to thousands of shocked customers.

All Yogurtland stores will close next month.

"After eight years of making bad days good and good days great, we have made the difficult decision to close all Yogurtland Australia locations," the statement said.

"The ongoing ban on our self-serve model and economic impact of COVID-19 have taken their toll and despite our best efforts, we are unable to move forward.

"We are so happy that you chose to make Yogurtland a part of your life and we want to thank you for the love, support and memories.

"We will miss our communities who embrace us as a local business, our guests we loved to serve and most of all our Yogurtland team members who made it all possible."

The chain was famous for over the top frozen yoghurt creations.

The last day of trading at all stores will be March 28. Yogurtland has 12 stores in Australia with nine in NSW.

The company has yet to reveal how many jobs will be lost, but was advertising for new staff only a month ago.

The frozen yoghurt chain operates as a self serve system where customers choose their own flavour and add their own toppings.

After closing temporarily early last year the chain reopened in July with individually packaged toppings to try and skirt around coronavirus restrictions.

