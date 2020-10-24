COVID has changed us, why hasn’t it changed our pollies?

Deb Frecklington, leader of the Liberal National Party with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Adam Head

Deb Frecklington, leader of the Liberal National Party with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Adam Head

OPINION: THERE is no doubt COVID has changed us all – albeit some more than others.

Many of us have used the pandemic as a time of reflection.

We have started to seriously ponder the questions we previously didn’t entertain.

Do I enjoy my job? Do I want to live in this town forever? Am I with the right partner?

These are the questions a lot of us have asked ourselves, with plenty of people acting on them.

But what is it about COVID that has made us pause and take stock of our lives?

My theory is that this deadly pandemic has made us confront our own mortality.

COVID has stripped away a lot of the noise in our lives.

We no longer sweat the small stuff and we are more focused than ever on the things that are important.

So why is it that our politicians have not taken note of this during the state election campaign?

COVID: The pandemic has made us take stock of many areas of our lives. Picture: iStock

While their focus has shifted to jobs and the economy, they are still using the same tactics from pre-COVID.

Voters are sick and tired of the political slanging matches between candidates.

They see through the hollow slogans.

Communities are fed up with the onslaught of empty promises.

With only a week left until election day, it is time for our politicians to put their petty squabbles aside and focus on what is important.

What are your policies? How will that impact the community?

Stop telling us what your opponent is doing wrong and start telling us how YOU will make it right.

Now more than ever we need strong leadership and people in charge who want to make a positive difference in their community.

We need state MPs who will advocate and deliver for their regions during what will be a tough four years.

And we need leaders who lead.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington will go head to head at the People’s Forum next week.

The pair will take questions from undecided voters during the one-hour forum, hosted by Sky News Chief News Anchor Kieran Gilbert on October 28 – just three days out from Election Day.

It will be livestreamed on the Daily Mercury from 4pm on that date.

Let’s hope the people we elect on October 31 will be up to the challenge.